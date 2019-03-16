Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Lola Reacts to Parents’ Steamy Throwback Photo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ daughter Lola is not a fan of her parents’ latest PDA, to say the least.

Lola, 17, posted a reply to her mother’s latest Instagram photo, which featured the happy couple getting cozy during a public outing. The photo, taken in 2007, shows Ripa pressed up against Consuelos at an undisclosed event. The Riverdale actor’s hands are on Ripa’s waist, and her hand is over his.

“#fbf 2007 Those hands,” Ripa captioned the photo, adding heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram #fbf 2007 Those hands 💕 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

Lola thought the handsy caption went a bit too far and chimed in with a humorous reply.

“Is the caption necessary?” Lola wrote.

The mother-of-three replied with sass, “gurl bye,” alongside a waving hand emoji.

However, one of Ripa’s fans had no idea who Lola was, as she uses the handle @youngestyung. The fan smacked down the remark, and the Live With Kelly and Ryan host had to step in and point out the joke.

“They look like great hands, Kelly” the commenter wrote. “youngestung [sic] is jealous.” the fan wrote.

Ripa replied, “No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter.”

This is not the only time Ripa and Lola have made headlines this week. The talk show host recently referenced Lola and her brothers Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16, when reacting to the federal crackdown on college admission bribery and fraud.

“Let me tell you something. As a parent who has gone through this process twice so far, test-taking is a nightmare,” Ripa said. “It is so exhausting … for the student, for the parents, for everybody involved. Particularity if you are my kids’ tutor, I would think it would be exhausting for you as well. You look at this and you go, ‘If you have the money to afford a tutor, you already have an advantage.’”

She added, “I’m so glad this scandal broke after my kids went through [the college application process] because I know my daughter would have been like, ‘Hey, can you call that man?’ The whole thing is a shame, and it’s robbing the kids the chance for them to achieve [getting in] on their own.”

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs weekday mornings on ABC.

