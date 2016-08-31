Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter, River Rose, Gets Her First Driving Lesson

Kelly Clarkson's 2-year-old daughter got her first driving lesson – and it turned out to be pretty dramatic.

The singer posted a photo on Facebook of River Rose sitting behind the wheel of a racecar video game. Rocking a bit of a punk style with a black tank with fringe and pink shorts, River Rose has quite the look of confusion and disappointment on her face.

"So dramatic," Clarkson captioned the photo.

Dramatic indeed. Though it's still unclear if the frown was due to losing the race, or getting stuck in traffic, this punky little girl sure gave fans an adorable photo. It's okay, River Rose, we're sure you'll win the next one – or at least you will as soon as your feet can reach the pedals.

Before Clarkson knows it, she'll be asking mom for the keys to her own pickup truck.