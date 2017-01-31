Katherine Heigl Shares Sweet Photo of Josh Kelley Holding Their Son on His Birthday

Katherine Heigl is one proud mother and wife! The actress took to Instagram to gush about her hubby, Josh Kelley for his 37th birthday.

Heigl shared an adorable photo on Monday night to her social media of Kelley holding their newborn son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., in his arms.

“How @joshbkelley is finishing off his birthday, with sleepy snuggles from his namesake,” she captioned the photograph. “Could not be more grateful for this extraordinary man and for this extraordinary day that he was born!”

She continued, “Happy Birthday to the sexiest, funniest, smartest, most talented, charming man I have ever met! Oh and he’s not too shabby in the Dad department either…is there ANYTHING the man can not do??!!”

The couple welcomed their third child in late December and are parents to two little girls, 8-year-old Naleigh and 4-year-old Adalaide.

