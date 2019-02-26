Kate Hudson Reveals Photo of Daughter Rani to Mark 5-Month Milestone

Just in the nick of time, Kate Hudson shared a photo of her newborn daughter, Rani Rose, days before she turns 5 months old.

In the Instagram photo, which is actually a benchmark for Rani’s 4-month marker, the baby girl wears an adorable rose-printed onesie and matching cap while grinning at the camera.

“Before she turns 5 months…” Hudson captioned the post, adding a rose emoji.

Hudson’s mother, legendary actress Goldie Hawn, was one of the thousands of commenters gushing over the adorable photo.

“Gogo is melting!! She takes my breath away,” Hawn wrote.

Model and actress Liv Tyler also commented on the photo, writing, “Omg shpoops it’s just too much!!!!! That little face. All hail Rani.”

Hudson’s friend, actress Erin Foster, wrote, “I can’t handle her.”

Foster’s sister, Sara Foster, told PEOPLE how much she admires Hudson as a mom, telling the publication how Rani is “so cute,” “so big” and “the light of their family.”

“Kate is the most hands-on mom and I don’t know how she does it all,” Sara Foster, herself a mother of two, said. “She really does it all. Whoever says women can’t do it all, she does it all.”

Proving Foster’s point, Hudson was seen in Erin Foster’s Instagram Story last month pausing a workout in order to nurse baby Rani. In the footage, the mom of three was seen taking a seat to feed her baby mid-workout, and later continued breastfeeding while doing the workout, kicking her legs out ahead of her.

“Motherhood doesn’t slow us down,” Erin Foster captioned the video.

Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed baby Rani back in October. While Rani is the musician’s first child, Hudson is also mom to sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, whom she shares with Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

Hudson has been open about her post-baby body goals since the birth of her daughter, sharing her first gym selfie less than a month after giving birth.

“I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25 lbs,” she told her fans in the caption of the photo. “I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane.”

She revealed to Entertainment Tonight how she and Fujikawa have adjusted to life since welcoming Rani.

“We’re sort of balancing out the masculine and the feminine,” she said at the time. “It’s great — it’s a lot right now, I’m not going to lie — it’s busy in the house. It’s a lot trying to juggle and manage, and balance is a daily … it’s like, the family huddles around and everyone gets their strategy and then and we’re like, ‘Hike! Let’s do this, let’s spread out.’ But it’s good.”