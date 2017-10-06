Fans Are Enraged After JWoww Shares Photo With Her Daughter

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is no stranger to controversial social media posts, but that didn’t stop her from sharing an ad for a waist trainer on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore alum posted a photo in her Girly Curves waist trainer next to her 3-year-old daughter, Meilani Mathews, who she shared with husband Roger Mathews.

“Losing more inches off my waist by eating healthy & waist training w/ [Girly Curves],” she wrote in the caption. “I wear mine 4-6 hrs & it’s very comfortable. I recommend it to all Moms that trying to get that pre baby body back or for anyone who wants a smaller waist.”

While some of JWoww’s followers complimented her figure and cute daughter, many were not pleased with the waist trimmer she was promoting.

“Don’t do that to your body!” one commenter wrote.

“And compacting your internal organs at the same time. Girl you don’t need that,” another said.

Others were concerned about not only JWoww’s health, but the example she’s setting for her young daughter.

“Waist trainers are proven unhealthy,” one person wrote. “Not the greatest body image lessons youre teaching your daughter. Just be healthy.”

“This is the example you’re setting for your daughter? To find things wrong with her body? How about teaching her instead that a waist trainer is NOT actually safe for consistent use & that it’s NOT going to make you lose any weight or ‘inches’ because as soon as you take it off, everything you were trying to run from will still be there? How about teaching her instead that she is beautiful the way she is & doesn’t need to wear some weird craze to cut inches off her body?” one person said.

Another said, “It’s great she’s teaching her daughter to be healthy but I also hate she’s teaching her she needs to manipulate her body in unnatural ways.”

Another commenter took issue with the fact that JWoww is implying the waist trainer will help moms get their bodies’ back to pre-baby shape.

“Your hips expand when you have children to fit them thru the birth canal, which means you cannot get your exact ‘pre baby body’ back!”

This summer, JWoww received backlash for a similar post for the waist trainer company. She didn’t respond to criticism in August and she hasn’t responded to criticism this week, either.

Most experts agree that long-term use of waist trainers is dangerous, especially during exercise (which is when most waist trainer companies encourage customers to wear them).

“Squishing your abdominal organs — such as your liver, kidneys and intestines — can decrease their blood flow and function,” Brad Thomas, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon and founding partner of Beach Cities Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, told Livestrong. “Your organs are also pushed upward, reducing lung capacity while making breathing more difficult and certainly unsafe for exercise.”

So while JWoww and other celebs like Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian may virtually live in waist trainers, make sure you’re doing all your research before adding it to your exercise regimen.

