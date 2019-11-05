Jon Gosselin’s Blended Family Thanksgiving Plans for 2019 Revealed

Jon Gosselin has ambitious plans for his “blended family” this Thanksgiving. The former reality star shared his mix of tradition and adventure in a new interview at a Victoria Siegel Foundation event over the weekend. He will be taking two of his children along for an overseas vacation.

“It’s amazing, our trip is amazing,” Gosselin told InTouch Weekly last Friday. “It’s like the first time I get to go away with the two kids, Hannah and Collin.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hannah and Collin are the only two of Gosselin’s eight children that live with him full time. The other six live with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. At the Las Vegas event, Victoria’s Voice, he explained his plan to go away with Hannah, Collin and his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

“So it’s Colleen’s family and us, me, Hannah and Collin. But it’s our family,” he said. “I always consider me, Colleen, her kids, Jordan and Jesse. Jesse lived in Manhattan and Jordan goes to Temple in Philly — and Hannah and Collin.”

“That’s our family. We’re very blended, racially, whatever,” he added.

Gosselin told reporters that Hannah and Collin — both of whom are 15 years old — are really beginning to see Conrad as a part of the family. He spoke with pride about the merging of their two family units.

“They love her. She’s a great parent,” he told the outlet back in December. “They respect her as a mom, too.”

Gosselin said that he and Conrad are so stable in their relationship that they actually view marriage as more trouble than it is worth right now. They do not want to rock the boat while things are going so well, especially while their kids range from teens to young adults.

“We just look at each other like ‘Eh.’ Because we’re both divorced so… Is there a point? We love each other,” he said. “We’re committed to each other.”

Whatever they are doing is working, judging by Gosselin’s family activities. In the last year, his Instagram followers have seen his and Conrad’s “blended family” spend Christmas together, celebrate the Fourth of July, and even move Conrad’s son into college. It may not be eight children, but it is enough to keep Gosselin busy.

Gosselin received nationwide attention back in the early 2000s when he and his wife, Kate found themselves parents to eight children. After having twin daughters, they tried for a third child. Instead, they had sextuplets. Their story was chronicled on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, which was a reality TV staple for several years before the divorce.