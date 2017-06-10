John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take Their Daughter Luna to the Zoo

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s daughter Luna is having the time of her life on her first tour!

Just a few days after throwing the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game, little Luna enjoyed a trip to the zoo. While the famous family was in Chicago for Legend’s concert, they stopped at the Lincoln Park Zoo on Friday.

The couple took a photo from a zoo tram with their 1-year-old daughter, who was adorably holding a giraffe stuffed animal.

“Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour,” Legend captioned the snap.

The family couldn’t leave Chicago without trying some of the best deep dish pizza at Lou Malnati’s.

Teigen’s excitement for her food was evident in the sweet video she posted on Instagram of her running around the restaurant while holding Luna.

The pizza wasn’t only for the adults! During their lunch break, Luna tried a delicious bite too!

“You want a cheese pizza?” the model cooed at her daughter on Snapchat.

We wonder what Luna will do next on the tour!

