Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Baby Crew as Family’s ‘Very Own Snow Angel’

Joanna and Chip Gaines are making the most of a snow day with their youngest!

The Fixer Upper parents shared a sweet photo of baby Crew, 7 months, enjoying the winter weather by making a snow angel in a silver, puffy snowsuit, captioning it, “My very own snow angel.”

Fans were totally smitten with the youngest Gaines and his joyful expression.

“And an adorable little snow angel he is!” one follower commented.

“The tiniest littlest angel most precious!” another added, while a third commented, “He looks just like his pretty mama.”

The Gaines family welcomed little Crew in June, adding him to a family including siblings Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8. Since then, the Magnolia Market founder and her husband have shared a number of sweet moments from their life on social media, which while delighting to fans, has made life a little more complicated for Joanna, she admitted in a column for Magnolia Journal.

“Posting a photo was no longer an act of enjoying the in-the-moments of life but rather a more calculated decision,” she wrote about how social media had changed for her as Fixer Upper got more popular. “With every picture I found myself critiquing if there were messy backgrounds or blurry smiles. I think this is how we can end up losing sight of what it worthy of sharing and what is even more worthy than that — moments worth simply experiencing.”

In order to fight against the inability to be in the moment, Joanna added she makes it a point to set aside her phone “when the red flags of comparison or anxiety begin [to] move in.”

“My best next step is to stop scrolling and put my phone away. That’s way harder for me to do when I’m not in a great place in my head or heart, but continuing down the rabbit hole never, ever helps a thing,” she wrote in the column. “I love to snap photos of my kids whenever it’s physically possible. My camera roll is constantly full because of it, but when I hear myself start to say something like ‘move slightly to the left’ just so I can get the perfect angle, that’s when I know it’s time to check myself.”

“Perhaps I’ll post that photo in a few days when I have some distance from it and a fresh frame of mind. Or maybe I won’t,” she concluded. “What I can’t get back to later is the beautifully imperfect view that’s unfolding right in front of me — no edits required.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Joanna Gaines