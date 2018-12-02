Joanna Gaines Enjoys ‘Snuggles’ in ‘Happy Weekend’ Snapshot With Baby Crew

Joanna Gaines shared her perfect weekend plans with baby Crew.

The Fixer Upper alum took to Instagram Friday afternoon to share fresh, adorable photos of herself cuddling up with her adorable baby boy she shared with Chip Gaines.

“Sweater. Sweats. Snuggles. Happy Weekend!” Gaines wrote in the caption of the two photos along with checkmark emojis for each item she listed.

The photos showed Gaines and Crew snuggling on the couch and looking at the camera, while the other snapshot shows the two looking into each other’s eyes.

Fans of the Gaines family took to the comments section of the photo to praise Joanna for sharing her mother-son bonding time with them, as well as sending well wishes.

“He is growing fast. He is too cute for words!” one user commented.

“Love these pictures… You and Chip are so blessed with your 5 kiddos,” another user added.

“He looks just like you!!! He is precious!!!” a third user said.

Another fan commented, “That’s it mama. I’m doing the same wonderful thing with my 5 month old boy this weekend.”

Gaines — who also shares kids Emma Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13, with Chip — frequently shares updates about young Crew’s life ever since his birth in June.

The couple shared a series of photos of the baby boy’s first Thanksgiving. The family enjoyed a “Lebanese Thanksgiving feast!” which included kibbeh (ground lamb with bulgar wheat and seasonings), cabbage rolls, grape leaves, olives, Syrian doughnuts and a Lebanese salad.

Crew was born eight years after the Gaines’ had welcomed their fourth child, and had been an unexpected surprised at the time they announced they were expecting.

“Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn’t be more in love,” the couple wrote. “He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.”

At only five months old, Crew is already involved in the Gaines family business. Gaines revealed that the baby was the inspiration for her new Matilda Jane Clothing collaboration, which is expanding to include clothes for baby boys.

“I wanted this collection with Matilda Jane to reflect the joy and beauty that comes with this season, so you’ll see richer colors and nostalgic patterns in a lot of these pieces,” Gaines said of the collection earlier. “And of course we worked in a few things for baby boys, so there’s something for everyone!”