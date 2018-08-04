Joanna Gaines Basks in ‘Summer Nights’ With Dreamy Photo of Baby Crew

Joanna Gaines is basking in the joys of summer nights alongside precious baby Crew.

The Fixer Upper alum has been sharing adorable images of her fifth child ever since his birth at the end of June, with this latest one also featuring the family’s lavish beautiful pool area.

“A late night round of sharks and minnows,” Gaines wrote on a tweet, alongside the precious photo of baby Crew, and the hashtag #summernights.

A late night round of sharks and minnows🌙✨ #summernights pic.twitter.com/Y9UYHrYXAF — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) August 4, 2018

The photo got fans of the Gaines family excited to send nice messages to the mother of five.

“Absolutely perfect! I can hear the cicadas and smell the fresh cut grass mixed with the scent of chlorine. Screams and laughter from the kids as they splash and play under a beautiful moon. That’s a perfect night in my book. #Blessed” one user responded to the tweet.

“This is a picture that reflects the Lord’s many blessings. Simply beautiful and precious!” another user commented.

“Precious and beautiful all at the same time! You can even see stars in the sky! God paints a beautiful picture!” a third user said.

Gaines recently discussed how she felt finding out she was pregnant with Crew, admitting her and husband Chip Gaines “joked about the possibility of having another child,” but never thinking it would actually happen.

“I truly believed I was done,” Gaines writes in an essay titled, “Made for This,” for the fall issue of Magnolia Journal. “And yet, after eight years, here I am with a newborn in my arms.”

The couple welcomed Crew on June 21, at the height of their success — even though they meant to take it easy this year.

“Chip and I made a choice to take some time off this past year because it seemed best for us in that season – even though we knew it would stretch us to stay still,” Gaines said of their decision to end Fixer Upper last year. “Only a few weeks later I found out I was pregnant.”

“I heard the phrase ‘geriatric pregnancy’ for the first time when I was about six weeks in, and I laughed until I realized that’s what it’s actually called at my age,” she wrote. “I feel like a first-time mom all over again. But, as hard and good and exhausting as it is, I’m seeing that I was made ready for this season just as much as I was made ready for the last.”

Despite keeping her other kids out of the spotlight — Gaines and Chip share baby Crew, as well as Emma Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13 — both Fixer Upper parents have kept their social media channels active with photos and sweet messages featuring the new baby.

After Crew was born June 21, Chip shared the good news on his Twitter account.

“And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!” he wrote. “10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! [blessed beyond belief].”

