Jinger Duggar Reveals Why She Was Uncomfortable Giving Birth at Home

It may be customary for the Duggar women to give birth in their family’s home, but Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo decided to buck tradition when she was preparing for the birth of her first daughter.

The Counting On star welcomed daughter Felicity alongside husband Jeremy Vuolo in July, but the couple was preparing for the birth with copious research for months, a preview of Monday’s all-new episode shared with PEOPLE reveals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the clip here.

In the episode, the couple is visiting their birth center in San Antonio, meeting with midwife Alisa to discuss their plans for a natural birth in the center.

“A birth center is, we like to say, the step down between hospital and home. What we provide here at he birth center is a home-like setting, but the really nice thing is the proximity to the hospital,” Alisa explains.

Jinger reveals that while her mom and sisters have gone through “long labors” at home, she doesn’t “feel comfortable” doing that herself during her first go at giving birth.

“My mom and quite a few of my sisters have done home births and for me, I don’t feel comfortable with it. I think I feel safer being in a birth center where they have a lot more things that you would need for care and also being closer to a really good hospital,” Jinger tells the camera.

“One of the factors for why we chose a birthing center — and specifically the one we chose — is because it is literally a minute away from multiple hospitals: a children’s hospital and two others. And so if there’s any complication whatsoever, we’ve pretty much got immediate care,” Jeremy adds.

Going with a birth center instead of a hospital means forgoing any drugs that might ease the pain of childbirth, Jinger knew, but it was still the way she felt the most comfortable as a mom-to-be.

“I’m good with natural childbirth. I mean, at this point I will say that,” she said. “I mean, it’s a good thing to hold me to it because there’s no option of it.”

The couple welcomed Felicity without any serious complications on July 19, which fans got to see in a Counting On birth special that aired last month.

“She went from hardly any progress at all and such hard work to ready to push her baby out! She pushed for 30 minutes and had this beautiful baby,” Alisa said during the special.

Since then, the parents have been sharing photos of their little one as they adjust to life as parents. We can’t wait to see more from them!

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jinger Vuolo