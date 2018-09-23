Jinger Duggar Celebrates Daughter’s 2-Month Milestone: ‘Time Flies’

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo’s little girl is growing up before our eyes! The Counting On star took to Instagram Thursday to celebrate daughter Felicity’s two-month milestone with a sweet new photoshoot.

In the photos Jinger posted of her daughter with husband Jeremy Vuolo, the baby looks happy and healthy in an adorable floral one and trendy plum head wrap. Above her, colorful blocks spell out her name and “2 months” to mark the occasion.

“She’s 2 months already?!” Jinger captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “#timeflies,” “#felicitynicolevuolo” and “#2months2days.”

Fans were all over the newest Duggar baby in the comment section, with one follower writing, “She is so adorable!! U are giving me baby fever!!! … Those chunky cheeks, just want to squeeze them.”

Another wrote, “Felicity is truly the most beautiful, happy baby I have ever see. She has also shown more personality than any baby of the same age. Keep smiling little girl!”

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their first child on July 19, writing in a statement on the family’s website, “God is so kind! Jinger gave birth to Felicity Nicole Vuolo this morning at 4:37 am. Felicity weighs 8lbs. and 3oz. and is 19.5 inches long. Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents.”

The two announced they were expecting a baby in January after months of speculation from fans following their 2016 wedding.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The couple added, “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

During the ongoing season of Counting On, fans have been watching the two expectant parents get ready for the arrival of their little girl, including learning that their baby would be a little girl!

“This was my first time ever being in an ultrasound, and the fact it’s my child was astonishing,” Jeremy said during last week’s episode of the TLC series. “I was almost at a loss for words.”

Jinger added, “When the technician told us what we were having, we were both overjoyed. We just could not believe it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremy Vuolo