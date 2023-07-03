Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo With Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie

Jimmy Fallon gave fans a rare glimpse into his personal life on Sunday when he posted a family photo. The 48-year-old comedian posed with his wife Nancy Juvonen and their daughters, 8-year-old Frances Cole and 9-year-old Winnie Rose. While The Tonight Show is on hiatus, it looks like the Fallon family is enjoying a vacation.

"I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!" Fallon wrote along the photo. It showed him holding one daughter up high while his wife hugged the other one close. All four were on a wet wooden dock, apparently at a lake. Fallon typically keeps his social media posts work-related, and even the more personal moments don't often feature his daughters. Fallon said that that's no accident in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE.

"I go, 'I don't know, man.' Not about them getting [in] the business, but I don't know if they're good actors," he joked. "They're not actor kids. I don't know if they're going to be good, this might waste everyone's time."

Fallon and Juvonen, 56, have been married since 2007. Juvonen is a film producer and the two of them met on the set of Saturday Night Live, though they did not become friends until later when they worked on the movie Fever Pitch together. The two reportedly live outside NYC in Sagaponack, New York, though Fallon proposed to Juvonen on the lakeside dock at her family home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Fallon and Juvonen had their daughters via surrogates in 2013 and 2014. They celebrated this news on The Tonight Show, where some aspects of Fallon's personal life have gradually gone public over the years. There, fans have also met the family dog – a golden retriever named Gary Frick.

Fallon has plenty of time to spend with his family as long as the WGA writers' strike continues. All the late-night shows are on hiatus while the writers and the AMPTP try to reach a new deal. Fallon has voiced his support of the WGA, but has come under some fire for leaving the crew of his show without pay, according to Comic Book Resources.

It's still possible that the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) will go on strike as well, as it needs to decide on new terms with the studios too. There's still no telling when those issues might be resolved, by right now the strike has already gone on long enough to impact the fall TV lineup.