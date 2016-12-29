Jessica Simpson Shares Photo of Daughter Maxwell Doing Her Best ‘Cowgirl’ Impression

Jessica Simpson‘s kids just keep getting cuter!
The designer took to Instagram Tuesday to share another adorable mom moment, posting a photo of her 4-year-old daughter Maxwell riding a horse while rocking some pretty stylish gear.
Simpson captioned the photo with a quote from Maxwell. “I’m a Cowgirl Mommy!!!’ – #MAXIDREW,” she wrote.
Simpson is no stranger to sharing cute photos of her kids on social media, and often posts snaps of Maxwell and her 3-year-old brother Ace.
This is definitely one family we can’t get enough of!