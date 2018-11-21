Jessica Simpson’s Baby Bump Makes Appearance for Friendsgiving

Jessica Simpson is currently expecting her third child, and the designer’s adorable baby bump made another appearance on Simpson’s Instagram on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old shared a video of the Friensgiving she hosted for her girlfriends, with the clip finding the star preparing the meal and her table setting before her guests arrived.

The clip kicked off with footage of Simpson preparing a classic green bean casserole while wearing a flowing patterned dress with bell sleeves that showed off her baby bump and perfectly complemented the aesthetic of her tablescape.

As her friends arrived, the star happily greeted them before the women all sat down to enjoy the spread as well as some wine.

Simpson shared in the video’s caption that her Friendsgiving benefitted No Kid Hungry, which is a non-profit aiming to end child hunger in America

“Over the weekend, I hosted my #Friendsgiving to benefit @nokidhungry,” she wrote. “Like most gatherings with my girlfriends, it was filled with lots of laughing and great food.”

“I couldn’t have done it without help from my friends,” she continued, tagging Martha Stewart, cookbook author Gaby Dalkin, Bowen Home, Found Rentals and more. “Thanks for helping me create a magical evening!”

Simpson also tagged food brand Green Giant in her caption after the Green Giant himself showed up at the end of her video to hand-deliver the green bean casserole Simpson had prepared.

The soon-to-be mom of three also posted a set of snaps from the day on her Instagram Story, including one of herself posing with a friend while showing off her colorful ensemble.

Simpson explained to PEOPLE that she loves being able to give back and hopes to instill that trait in her children.

“I was raised in a family of service,” she said. “I am blessed in my life to be able to give back in many ways, and I love teaching my kids that having a giving spirit is the most rewarding way to celebrate.”

Simpson’s Friendsgiving incorporated recipes from Stewart including pumpkin pie with toasted meringue, but Simpson also had a few options up her own sleeve.

“Chicken and dumplings is my signature dish,” she shared. “My recipe is very simple but you would never know it. My friends are always begging me to make it for them!”

“Cornbread stuffing is always my favorite,” she continued. “And I go for the ham over the turkey. Honey-baked ham all the way.”

