‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals Son Greyson Has Been Diagnosed With Autism

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has revealed that her son Greyson has been clinically diagnosed with autism.

While speaking to Hollywood Life, Farley shared the news and added that while the 2-year-old is “non-verbal,” he has had some “positive, positive” developments. “He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” she explained.

“He’s made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech,” she continued. “He’s understanding words better which was his issue. Not that he couldn’t speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, ‘Greyson,’ he actually didn’t even know his name at one point until he was a little over two. So now that he’s understanding simple words, he’s come so far.”

She then went on to share that Greyson’s big strides have happened in the span of just a few weeks.

“He only did ‘blue’ for a year and within the last two weeks he knows green, yellow, red, white and he’s [doing sign language] so much more,” JWoww said excitedly, then adding, “I’m like a proud mom over here.”

The MTV star also opened up some frustrations she had had about how others have seen Greyson’s speech situation in the past.

“The only thing that frustrated me is there was only one sign shown where he didn’t speak and a lot of people would be like, ‘Oh, his sister’s speaking for him,’ or, ‘He had nothing to say,’ ” JWoww said, explaining that this issue was that “he didn’t understand words,” not that he didn’t want to speak.

“It was like I was speaking another language to him. That was the frustrating part because it didn’t fill in. He didn’t understand what you were saying,” she then elaborated. “It was really heartbreaking and frustrating as a mom when you see other 2-year-olds that are speaking and living their best life.”

Finally, Farley shared that another big challenge is navigating Greyson and his 4-year-old sister Meilani Mathews not being able to communicate with one another effectively.

“It’s just a challenge and it’s getting him to hang in with Meilani which is the biggest challenge,” the reality TV star stated. “Whenever you have two kids that are on two different wave lengths, it’s always amusing, but Meilani still thinks she’s an only child which is also an issue.”

Ultimately, however, Farley says that “Greyson is living his best life,” and is making great improvements every day.