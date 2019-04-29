‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Carries out Festive Duties Amid Drama With Estranged Husband Roger Mathews

Jersey Shore star and mom of two, Jenni “JWoww” Farley is doing her best to keep the peace for her children as the holidays approach.

Just hours after the court granted her a temporary restraining order against estranged husband, Roger Mathews, Farley took to Instagram Stories on Friday night to share one of her favorite festive activities with her daughter, Meilani — baking Christmas cookies in the kitchen!

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You’re making Mommy’s favorite?” the 32-year-old said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “We’re making protein gingerbread cookies,” she added, prompting the 4-year-old to exclaim “Yay!”

The festive baking ritual comes just hours after Farley was forced to file a restraining order against her estranged husband after the couple got into a heated argument, early Friday morning.

In a series of Instagram videos shared at his account, Mathews alleged Farley was “hysterically shouting” at him and threatened to call police as they were fighting about her going back to work.

Mathews said in one of the videos that he called police himself and after they left, he left to record a podcast with a friend. When he returned home, he went to sleep without talking to Farley and claims he was awoken at 2 a.m. by police who removed him from his home and informed him that the reality star had contacted a judge and filed a restraining order against him.

On Friday morning, Farley reiterated the news and shared a screenshot of a statement from her representative on Instagram of the encounter.

“While Jenni has refrained from making any public statements relating to her impending divorce, in light of recent events we have decided to make an official statement,” Farley’s representative said. “Certain events transpired last night which lead (sic) Jenni to involve the authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light.”

Spokespersons for the Toms River Police Department confirmed the news, with PEOPLE reporting how police were dispatched to their home at around 1 a.m. Friday night “for a civil matter.”

“Mr. Mathews was served with a Temporary Restraining Order and provided transportation to another location,” the spokesperson said.

The temporary restraining order comes three months after Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, citing irreconcilable differences.

The two have continued to spend time together as a family with their 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra, and 2-year-old son, Greyson Valor, and even celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in October, wearing matching Halloween costumes.

The two married in October 2015 after dating for several years.

Photo credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images for iHeartMedia