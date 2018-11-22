‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Love Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Pregnancy Announcement Featuring Her Kids

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s fans couldn’t be more excited for the Jersey Shore star after she announced on Thanksgiving that she was pregnant with her and husband Jionni LaValle’s third child.

In photos shared to Twitter and Instagram, her 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna posed with a framed ultrasound of the soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. In one, they held and beamed down on the framed image. In the other, they appeared to be throwing a temper tantrum at the thought of a little sibling.

“THANKFUL for my family!” Polizzi wrote on Twitter, adding a praying hands emoji. On Instagram, she wrote a similar caption: “What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving.”

Many of her followers gushed over the happy news. “Omg omg omg a 3rd meatball is on the way!!! Congratulations!!!” one fan wrote.

“I am so happy for you!!!!!!!” another said. “Congratulations!!!!!!”

“Congrats! You make beautiful children,” someone else tweeted.

“Congratulations [Snooki]!!” one of her fans wrote on Instagram. “What a wonderful Thanksgiving to remember.”

“Congratulations Snooki I am sooo happy for you guys!!! Cant wait to see the new meatball!!!” someone else said.

Several of Polizzi’s Jersey Shore co-stars also congratulated the mom.

“Wooo!” wrote Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, adding several smiling emojis.

“Congratulations Sis,” wrote Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. “Love yah.” Sorrentino’s new wife, Lauren Pesce, also congratulated the reality star. “Yay! So excited for you guys,” she said. “More babies!”

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio left several raised hands emojis in celebration.

The new baby will be Polizzi and LaValle’s third child together. They welcomed son Lorenzo Dominic in August 2012 and daughter Giovanna Marie and two years later in September 2014. On Nov. 29, 2014, the couple married.

The pregnancy likely did not come as a complete shock to Jersey Shore fans. On last week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Polizzi took a pregnancy test, hoping for a positive result, and shared that she and LaValle had been trying for a third child for some time.

After feeling particularly nauseous and uncomfortable following a night of drinking, Polizzi complained that it wasn’t like her to feel so hungover and hoped that she was pregnant instead.

“I never throw up,” she said during the episode. “So I’m like, okay, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby — maybe I’m pregnant. … I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?”

She and Jenni “JWoww” Farley considered that she might be pregnant. “Nicole never throws up,” Farley said. “Like, what is going on right now? Super rare occurrence for Nicole. I’ve seen her hungover as s—, looking like a hot mess, but she does not normally hug the toilet.”

“I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking,” she said. “If I’m not, then f— it, I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club. … I’m nervous. I really hope I’m pregnant, if not, I’m getting f—ing bombed. If it says no, I’m going to be upset. I really want a baby. Me and Jionni have been trying.”

After taking a pregnancy test, Polizzi was disappointed to learn that she was simply hungover, not pregnant. “I’m not pregnant. I’m so annoyed,” she said. “I’m just old and I can’t f—ing hang anymore.”

She told Entertainment Tonight in August that she and LaValle had been trying to conceive their third child since July.

“I’m trying now,” Polizzi told the news outlet. “I’m practicing now. It’s going good. I’m not pregnant yet but, I mean, we’ve been practicing for a month now, so…”