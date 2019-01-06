‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Cortese Welcomes First Child With Chris Buckner

There’s another little meatball in the Jersey Shore family! Deena Cortese and husband Chris Buckner welcomed son Christopher John Buckner on Saturday, Jan. 5.

The two broke the news on Instagram, sharing video and photos from the hospital.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christopher was born at 4:41 p.m. Saturday, weighing 6 lbs, 8.5 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches.

“Uhg (sic) mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything,” Cortese wrote. “I never thought i could love Chris anymore than I did until I saw him hold CJ.”

The couple, who wed in 2017, announced they were expecting a little boy in July with a sweet social media reveal.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!” Cortese wrote at the time. “Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!”

She added, “We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Since then, the MTV star has been flaunting her bump both on social media and on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the second season of which she largely sat out due to complications in her pregnancy.

“The doctor wanted to put me on bed rest until my follow-up appointment ’cause I’m still spotting,” she told co-stars Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in a November episode. “I just think it might best, but I’d love to come and visit you guys and maybe me and Chris will come down for a weekend or something.”

The new mom might not have been able to party it up with her roommates this season, but she definitely wouldn’t have given up her time being pregnant for anything.

She wrote of her pregnancy at 20 weeks, “I can’t believe we’re already half way there.. although the first trimester was rough and we hit a little bump at the beginning of our second.. this experience is amazing and I wouldn’t change it for the world and in a little more then 4 months it’ll all be well worth it … Feeling him move everyday is an emotion I can’t even describe .. he’s already my best friend.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo credit: Instagram/Deena Cortese