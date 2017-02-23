Jennifer Lopez Shares an Emotional Message on Her Twins’ Birthday

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t help but get emotional on her twin’s 9th birthday!

The singer shared a sweet message on Instagram alongside a collage of adorable photos on Wednesday.

“Emme and Maximilian…I cant [sic] believe its [sic] 9 years ago today that God entrusted me with the biggest blessings of my life… he finally sent me my beautiful twins, my babies, my love and life in two lil human beings,” the Shades of Blue star wrote.

“I immediately felt bonded, protective, overwhelmed with emotion and like the luckiest woman on this earth. And Ive [sic] felt that way every day since,” she continued. “You make me proud every single moment of every single day! You are two shining lights that make this world a better more beautiful place for me and everyone who is lucky enough to know you.”

“Thank you Lord for choosing me to be Max and Emme’s mom. The word LOVE is not enough for how my heart and soul feel when I think of you… Happy Happy Birthday my lil coconuts!!!” she concluded. “Mama loves you so damn much!!! 💗💙.”

Happy Birthday to the 9-year-old cuties!

