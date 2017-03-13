Watch: Jennifer Lopez’s Son Just Did the Sweetest Thing for His Mother

Between filming her NBC TV show and performing onstage, Jennifer Lopez is one busy mama. But she always makes time for her twins, Emme and Max.

In an interview with The Real on Friday, Lopez said they always come first, saying, “When you put them first, then everybody else understands the hierarchy.”

On the show, the 47-year-old mother shared how her 9-year-old son, Max has been missing his mother quite a bit since she started promoting the second season of her cop drama, Shades of Blue. As a way to spend more time with her, Lopez says he had the most loving idea.

“My son said to me, he goes, ‘Mom, I’d like to schedule a picnic with you this week, ’cause I know you’ve been working hard,’” Lopez explained. “He was with me in New York, but still, he was like ‘Um, I’d like to schedule a picnic for next Friday because we need more quality time.’ And I was like, ‘OK, baby.’”

And according to Lopez’s Instagram, the two kept their promise for that picnic with an image she shared on Friday.

Posting a sweet photo snapped by Max, Lopez captioned her mother-son date, “Let’s have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE.”

In the photograph, Max’s mom poses with a purple flower and sits on a white sheet surrounded by lush greenery, sheathed in a picnic-perfect pleated floral dress. And of course, Lopez brought along the bling with a stunning tennis bracelet, several statement rings, a gold wrist cuff and the a stellar set of gold hoops.

As for the main attraction, being the picnic food, it appears the two kept it simple. Lopez holds a bottled drink with her other hand and balances a plate with one partially eaten sandwich on her lap with an orange peaking from under her skirt — healthy!

Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE 📷: by Maximilian A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

