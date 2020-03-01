Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Son Max During Solo in School ‘Wizard of Oz’ Production

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony‘s 12-year-old twins Max and Emme have clearly inherited their parents’ talents. In the latest example of their skills, Max played the coroner of Munchkinland during a school production of The Wizard of Oz and Lopez could not help but gush about his performance on Instagram. The post came just a few weeks after Emme performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with her mother and Shakira.

In the clip, Max plays the Munchkin who lets the audience know Dorothy has killed the Wicked Witch of the East. “The littlest munchkin,” Lopez wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji and the hashtag “proud mama.”

This was not the first time Lopez has shared videos showing off Max’s vocal talents. When the twins marked their 11th birthday in February 2019, Lopez posted a video of Max singing.

“Happy Birthday my lil beautiful coconut brilliant boy. Mommy is so proud of you!!!” she wrote in the caption at the time.

In September 2019, Lopez also shared a video of Max singing Vance Joy’s “Riptide,” accompanied by Emme on the ukulele.

On Feb. 2, Emme’s singing skills were seen by millions more than just Lopez’s Instagram followers. She sang a few lines from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” while Lopez sang her hit “Let’s Get Loud” and Shakira played drums.

“She has the performance gene where she doesn’t let [nerves] in her mind, how big it is or how it scares you,” Lopez explained to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show after the Super Bowl. “That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you kind of have to control [yourself].”

“She has that gene, the gene that’s like I’m comfortable up here,” Lopez continued, reports PEOPLE. “I think she gets amped, like excited, but like a cute excited, like I wish I felt more like her.”

Lopez marked her twins’ 12th birthday on Feb. 22 by sharing a throwback photo taken shortly after they were born.

“I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies,” she wrote. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!”

Lopez and Anthony welcomed Max and Emme in February 2008. The former couple split in 2014, and Lopez is now engaged to retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They got engaged in March 2019.

On Saturday, Lopez told Oprah Winfrey the two are not in a rush to get married, reports E! News.

“It’s so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, ‘Oooo, we’re gonna get married in a couple months?!’” Lopez recalled. “Your old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times.”

“He’s like, ‘Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it,’” she continued. “I said, ‘But if we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush.’ If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners.”

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images