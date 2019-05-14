Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Breaks out Into Song in Rare Video

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme recently broke out into song with her famous mom in a rare family video.

The was posted to social media and sees the 11-year-old — whose father is singer Marc Anthony — girl singing “If I Ain’t Got You,” by Alicia Keys.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pre-teen belted out the tune with power, revealing that she has an incredibly beautiful voice and great control of her range.

OMG! @JLo’s daughter, Emme sings really good. Here she sings @aliciakeys’s If I Ain’t Got You. I’m a fan already. pic.twitter.com/6tZz6jOifM — Patreeya (@Patreeya_4) May 11, 2019

Many people have commented on the now-viral clip, with one person gushing, “That’s so beautiful!!!”

“I love how sweet she is. Awww she giggles and hugs her mama! Great singing!” another person commented.

I HAVE to say this now bc I just saw & heard Jennifer Lopez’s beautiful daughter Emme sing for the first time an Alicia Keys song, & I…GOT..CHILLS! This little girl has a voice of an Angel! God Bless her, I want to hear more. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💕🎼 — Jennifer ☘️ (@Jen25020590) May 14, 2019

Her daughter takes after her father Marc Anthony. His voice is extraordinary. Perfect. God bless her voice,” someone else wrote.

“Great voice . Mom will teach/train her well ! Her mini-me,” one other Twitter user said.

Looks like #JenniferLopez has a budding singer in the family. I guess we know where her daughter gets her talent from.😊 — YOPE 😀 (@YOPEtoday) May 13, 2019

Emme is not Lopez’s only child, as she also has a son named Max, who is Emme’s twin brother. Lopez recently became engaged to former pro baseball star Alex Rodriguez, who also has two children from a previous relationship.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December spoke about their blended family, and revealed that it has worked well for them because “kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends.”

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away,” she continued. “[It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’ “

“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” Rodriguez added. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”

At this time, Lopez and Rodriguez do not appear to have announced a wedding date, but with as private as the couple have been during there years of dating, it is possible that they could choose to wed in secret and announce their marriage afterwards.