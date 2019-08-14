Jennifer Garner’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Looks Just Like Her During Day out With Mom

Jennifer Garner is mom to three kids, 13-year-old daughter Violet, 10-year-old daughter Seraphina and 7-year-old son Samuel, so it’s a safe bet that at least one of the kids would bear an uncanny resemblance to their mom.

Judging by recent photos of Violet, the teenager is growing up to be Garner’s mini-me, with the resemblance between the pair on display during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Garner and Violet stepped out for brunch together, and photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the actress carrying an armful of books and a coffee cup and wearing a purple and white striped button down, navy pants and navy loafers. Violet wore a denim skirt, white peasant top and flip flops, carrying a to-go container in her hand as she chatted with her mom.

“It’s so gnarly to be a kid now,” Garner said in a new interview for InStyle‘s 25th anniversary September issue. “I guard my kids’ privacy as much as I possibly can, and I’ve never posted pictures of them on Instagram. I used to refuse to say their names during interviews — but everyone knows their names! I would just say ‘my eldest,’ which I still do out of habit a lot.”

“I’m sure there are times my kids would really love to see themselves reflected on my social media in a fun way and to have the attention they would get from that,” she added. “But I’ve fought too hard against it. It would feel hypocritical. There’s no implied judgment of people who do put their kids up there; I just don’t think most kids have been hounded in the way that mine were when they were little.”

Garner shares her kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, with the two having announced their split in 2015 after getting married in 2005.

“We were completely hounded 24/7 for 10 solid years, and it changes you,” Garner recalled. “You no longer take things like being able to go to your mailbox for granted. I even stopped going to the farmers market because I was being photographed there constantly. I realized, ‘I’m ruining the farmers market for everyone; this is selfish.’”

The Camping star also reflected on how becoming a mom changed the perception of her in Hollywood.

“I feel a lot less stressed about the industry and my place in it now than I used to. When you’re one of the ‘hot girls’ of the moment, you’re making choices that define you,” she said. “I was defined first by choosing to go on hiatus, and then I was very quickly defined by pregnancies and babies. Now my choices are defined by different things,” the 47-year-old continued. “I don’t have the offers coming at me that I had during that first cover, but I know that what does come my way is because someone really wants to see me take a shot at a role.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Taylor Hill