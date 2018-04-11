Jenna Jameson Bares All for Postpartum PSA

Jenna Jameson is once again stepping up to inspire fellow mothers about a maternity topic many women struggle with.

The former adult film actress took to Instagram to bare it all in what was an embrace of her postpartum body.

Jameson is shown standing next to her 1-year-old daughter Batel Lu Bitton’s crib as she holds her daughter. She is completely nude in what appears to be a mosty-untouched photo.

Jameson revealed the post was a part of the “Postpartum Loop” Instagram thread, where she and other mothers shared their stories of embracing their postpartum figures.

“Me and some of the most inspiring mamas on Instagram have joined together to celebrate the beauty of postpartum, and how important it is to celebrate the incredible things our amazing bodies do!” Jameson wrote. “When I look in the mirror I only feel pride. Granted it’s taken me almost all of my adult life to come to this point, but I’m so glad I’ve arrived. This vessel has housed three beautiful children and fed my beautiful daughter for a whole year.”

She continued, “If any insecurity tries to creep in, I focus on the wondrous things my body’s given me. I no longer need anyone to tell me I’m beautiful. I know the strength I possess, and THAT to me is perfect. Mamas, I hope you take time to thank you’re body and honor what it’s done.”

Jameson also took to Instagram on Saturday to reflect on her pregnancy and bared it all yet again.

The former adult film actress took to her Instagram story to share numerous memories from youngest daughter Batel Lu Bitton’s first year of life. That also included some pregnancy photos, including showing off pregnancy tests that first revealed she was expecting.

The most risqué moment from the collection is the below maternity shot of Jameson in a bathtub. She is completely nude, with her hands covering her breasts.

In addition to showing off her baby bump, the online personality puts her numerous tattoos on display, such as the sleeve on her left arm.

These above pics are far from the first time Jameson has shared an intimate glimpse at motherhood.

Jameson recently shared another intimate photo to promote the normalization of breastfeeding. The former adult film actress took to Instagram to unveil the photo, which shows her breastfeeding Batel.

Jameson, who is sporting new red-hair, is shown in a pink dress as Batel latches on to her breast. Also visible in the show is Jameson’s tattoo sleeve of various designs.

In the caption, Jameson reflected on motherhood and added a message about breastfeeding.

“This is my calling… motherhood,” Jameson wrote. “My children have my heart and soul. Coming from my childhood without a mother and an absentee father has made me dig deep and define what it is to me to be a mommy.”

She continued, “I pray I am the mother to sweet Batelli that I dream my mother would have been to me.” She then added hashtags for “drop the cover” and “normalize breastfeeding.”