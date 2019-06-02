Jenelle Evans Shares Photo of Husband David Eason Snuggling With Daughter Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and David Eason may not have custody of their children right now, but they’re clearly on their minds. On Sunday the former Teen Mom 2 star shared a throwback photo of her husband, who recently shot and killed their family pet, cuddling with 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

Evans, 27, posted the photo on Facebook. She included a heart emoji in the caption, along with the hashtag “Daddy’s Girl.” The photo is from two years prior, when Ensley was just a baby. Evans didn’t address their ongoing custody battle, which they’re currently losing.

Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, had previously posted photos with Ensley and Jace, Jenelle’s 9-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. According to Us Weekly, Evans and Eason failed to regain custody of Ensley and their other kids just days prior to the social media post. The children were removed from the home by Child Protective Services.

Barbara has custody of Jace, and has for some time. She was granted temporary custody of Ensley after she was taken from Jenelle and Eason’s home. Nathan Griffiths, Jenelle’s ex, has custody of their son Kaiser, 4. Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, was also removed from the home.

A North Carolina judge told Jenelle on May 28 that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care,” according to Us Weekly. She issued a statement to the Hollywood Gossip on the situation, stating that she “will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand.”

“I love being a mother and David and I will get through this,” she added. “We are staying strong and united. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

The removal came after Eason admitted to shooting and killing Jenelle’s dog, Nugget. The dog allegedly snapped at Ensley, which prompted him to take it a few acres behind their home and kill it. Following the incident, Jenelle left the home with her children and said she was considering divorcing Eason.

Within a matter of days, she returned to the home. She decided not to leave Eason after all.

As a result of the incident, Evans was removed from Teen Mom 2 by MTV. The network confirmed her firing in a statement, saying she would not appear in upcoming seasons of the show. Eason was previously fired from the show over homophobic comments he made.