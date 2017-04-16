Janet Jackson’s Estranged Husband Speaks out Amid Couple’s Ongoing Split

Janet Jackson confirms that she’s expecting her first child at the age of 50​ https://t.co/hKgi28rKOJ pic.twitter.com/nO5Dsf9WbV — Harper’s Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) October 12, 2016

The day after Janet Jackson shared the first photo of her 14-week-old son, her estranged husband shared some parting words with his ex in the midst of their ongoing break-up.

Wissam Al Mana, who married Jackson in 2012, posted an emotional message on his website with a black and white image of Jackson. The post, titled “Love,” included a four-line message by Al Mana who sent his love to Jackson.

“To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend,” he writes. “I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Al Mana added the word, “Inshallah,” which means simply means “if Allah (God) wills it.” With a message of hope and peace, it seems the Qatari business magnate is optimistic about a reconciliation.

MORE: Janet Jackson Shares the First Photo of Her Baby Boy

While the couple recent celebrated the birth of their first child, Eissa, together in January, the news of an impending divorce took fans by surprise as it was announced shortly after.

This message is the first clear statement by Al Mana since the couple separated. On Thursday, he posted a passage from the Qur’an’s third chapter devoted to the Family of Imran, the father of Mary and mother of Isa or Eissa, also known as Jesus.

“You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah. But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon. – 3:186 “

While its precise meaning for Jackson is unclear to fans and the media, there is no doubt it resonates with the new mother.

Related:

Janet Jackson Has a ‘Extremely Strong’ Support System Following Her Split From Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson Splits From Husband Wissam Al Mana Three Months After Birth of First Child

Janet Jackson Welcomes Baby Boy Eissa