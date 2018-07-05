Janet Jackson’s Baby Boy Crashes Mom's Instagram Video

Janet Jackson welcomed her son, Eissa, in January 2017, and the 18-month-old is already making his mark on social media.

On Wednesday, July 4, Jackson used Instagram to share a video thanking fans for their support after her father, Joe Jackson's, death the previous week.

"Hey, you guys, it's been a pretty rough week," the 52-year-old began. Despite that, she shared, "We're excited, I'm excited. We cannot wait to see you. And it's been too long. I miss you guys way too much. I'm about to jump on this plane and start this tour, and like I said, I can't wait to see you."

At that point, footsteps can be heard in the background, with Jackson telling her followers, "Like I said, I can't wait to see you — those are my baby's footsteps you hear, my baby Eissa."

Eissa then asks for his mom's attention, to which she obliges, saying, "OK, I'll pick you up baby," as she reaches down for her son.

"Love you, bye," she concluded her message.

"Thank u for all your love and support," the star captioned the clip. "Means so much to me during this time. Can't wait to see you all on #SOTW tour."

While Jackson doesn't often speak about her son, she wrote about him in a recent essay for Essence magazine when she reflected on happiness.

"The height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness," she wrote. "When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those scared times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is gratitude to God. Happiness is saying, 'Thank you, God, for my life, my energy and my capacity to grow in love.'"

After Joe's death on June 27, Jackson used Twitter on Tuesday, July 3 to share a tribute to her dad, posting a shot of herself as a child sitting with her father, captioning the image simply with a purple heart.

Along with other members of her family, Jackson attended Joe's funeral on Monday, July 1, held at Forest Lawn in Glendale, California.

This weekend, Jackson will resume her State of the World tour, starting with a performance at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans on Sunday. She will then head to Texas to continue the trek, which is scheduled to conclude in San Francisco in August.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin