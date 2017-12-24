Jamie Lynn Spears Pregnant With Second Child

Jamie Lynn Spears is pregnant with her second child.

The actress-turned-singer-songwriter made the reveal on Instagram with a family photo of her daughter Maddie Aldridge, her husband Jamie Watson and herself holding hands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone,” Spears wrote. “Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister.”

This will be Spears and Watson’s first child together. Spears previously gave birth to Maddie, who’s father is Spears’ ex Casey Aldridge, in 2008.

The Zoey 101 alum also looked ahead to 2018, which she hopes will be a big year for her “both personally and professionally.”

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” she wrote. “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work, and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon.”

She added, “2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY.”