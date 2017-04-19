Irina Shayk Stuns in Bikini Four Weeks After Giving Birth

Pre-sunset 🌅😍 #currentsituation A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper on March 21, 2017, and the new mom of one is already back in a bathing suit.

Shayk shared a new bikini snap to Instagram Tuesday, posting a shot of herself lounging in a pool on a float while sporting a black bikini.

“Pre-sunset #currentsituation,” she captioned the photo.

As for Cooper, he’s currently filming a remake of A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, who shared the first look at the film on her Instagram Tuesday.

“I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I’m so lucky to call my friend,” the singer wrote alongside a photo of herself and Cooper from the film. “I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of “A Star is Born” is so special and I’m so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can’t wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5….”

