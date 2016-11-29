Internet Mocks Ivanka Trump for Celebrating Her Son Theodore’s Eight-Month ‘Birthday’

I cannot believe that Theodore is 8 months old today! Happy birthday little teddy bear! 🐻🍰🍼 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Nov 27, 2016 at 6:27am PST

Ivanka Trump shared a photo on social media in celebration of her son’s eight-month birthday and the Internet had plenty to say about it.

Trump‘s son Theodore turned eight-months old on Sunday and the 35-year-old mom couldn’t help but gush about his new milestone, Daily Mail reports. She shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Theodore smiling while in a sweater and slippers sitting on an ottoman in front of a roaring fire in the fireplace.

She captioned the photo, “I cannot believe that Theodore is 8 months old today! Happy birthday little teddy bear!”

Ivanka was soon swamped with comments making fun of her for calling it a “birthday.”

One twitter user said, “That’s not how birthdays work.” Another added: “Shoot! I forgot to wish my kids “Happy Birthday” on a random day in November.”

The mother of three finally responded to another Tweet that read, “How does…that’s not…I mean: 8 months…birthday?…so happy early bday by 4 m or happy belated by 8m? Idk. I’m lost.”

She set everything straight with her response tweeting, “Lol. Of course, you are right! Only in a baby’s first year would a parent “celebrate” a child’s birthday on a monthly basis!”