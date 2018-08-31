‘Homeland’ Star Claire Danes Welcomes Second Child With Husband Hugh Dancy

Actors Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcomed their second child on Monday, the couple announced Friday.

A representative for the very private couple told Entertainment Tonight that they welcomed their child on Monday in New York. No further details were released. Danes, who does have an Instagram page, has not shared a post since March.

The rep told the Associated Press that the baby is a boy. They chose to keep the baby’s gender a secret before he was born.

Danes, 39, announced her pregnancy during an interview with Howard Stern in April. It made her love scenes during the latest season of Homeland difficult to shoot.

“OK, so I’m gonna tell you, I’m pregnant. I’m seriously preggo,” Danes told Stern. “I’m deep into my second trimeter.”

Danes also said filming during her first trimester was not easy.

“You just feel horrible,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “You just feel rotten and you’re not allowed to say why. I was filming quite a lot and just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. It was just embarrassing.”

During the Fallon interview, she said she was in her “crusty second trimester.”

“It gets a little excited when I have a chocolate bar. It’s moving and kicking. I love that part,” she said of her baby. “It’s like a fireworks show every so often. It’s really cool and a little creepy. It is, it’s like an alien being in there, cohabitating, yeah, AirBNB.”

Danes is best known for playing Carrie Mathison on Homeland, which will end after season eight finishes in June 2019. Danes won two Golden Globes and two Emmys for her role. She also has Emmys and Golden Globes for My So-Called Life and Temple Grandin. She married Dancy in 2009, and they are already parents to 5-year-old Cyrus.

“Homeland has been the most joyful and rewarding experience of my career. Not many have been as lucky as me — partnered with the miraculous Claire Danes, supported to the ends of the earth by Fox and Showtime, and working in the company of some of the most gifted writers, actors, and filmmakers in the business,” Homeland showrunner Alex Gansa said earlier this month. “I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time.”

As for Dancy, 43, he is an Emmy nominee for his role in 2005’s Elizabeth I. His other credits include Ella Enchanted, Hannibal and The Path. He met Danes while filming the 2007 movie Evening with Meryl Streep and Vanessa Redgave.

Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage/Getty Images