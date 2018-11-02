Hilary Duff Reveals Video of ‘Little Bean’ Newborn Banks

Hilary Duff is celebrating a milestone for new baby Banks Violet Bair.

On Thursday, Duff shared an adorable video of her newborn daughter Banks Violet to Instagram to celebrate her 1-week birthday, which was riddled with hiccups for the little girl.

“little bean is a week old today!” Duff captioned the video, showing the newborn battling cases of both the hiccups and sneezes. “she really nails hiccups and sneezes.”

Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed their first child together on Oct. 25, the couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday, both sharing a photo of Duff cradling baby Banks with Koma.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” Duff wrote.

“Banks Violet Bair /// 10.25.18 /// We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life,” Koma said in the birth announcement shared to his account. “Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family and for the [peach] who makes it all possible. Cloud ten.”

Prior to the announcement, Duff had revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that they had settled on a name for their little princess well before they finally welcomed her into the world.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on]. We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name,” she told the outlet. “We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since. It’s unique but it’s not too weird. The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.’ “

Throughout the course of her pregnancy, the actress frequently referred to her baby on the way as “B,” and while that sweet moniker turned out to be the first initial for baby Banks’ name, it was not the name her 6-year-old Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, was rooting for. According to Duff, Luca was keeping his fingers crossed for having a baby sister named “Cofant Croissant.”

“Luca thinks Cofant Croissant is, like, the coolest name,” she revealed. “He told his friend at school the other day that he’s having a sister that’s part red-butt monkey.”