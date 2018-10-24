Hilary Duff Bares Her Baby Bump in Sweet Post Directed at Unborn Daughter: ‘Your Stay Is Up’

Hilary Duff is serving her baby girl an eviction notice.

The 31-year-old Younger actress, who is expecting her daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma, is already past her due date, and lamenting the fact that being pregnant is “so yesterday” in a new Instagram post.

“Yo…your hotel stay is up little girl,” Duff captioned the photo of her bare baby bump, which she posted to her Instagram Story Tuesday.

Duff, who announced in June that she and Koma are expecting their first child together, recently revealed that she is past her due date and attempting to induce labor by turning to Los Angeles-based Caioti Pizza’s special “Maternity Salad,” which is said to kick start labor.

Duff is certainly eager to meet her little girl. In September, she celebrated National Daughter Day by sharing a photo of herself and her sister, Haylie Duff, to Instagram.

“Here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking. I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter! I don’t know what I possibly did so right!” she captioned the image, adding the hashtag “#waitingonyouB.”

Just a month prior to that, Duff revealed that “B” wasn’t just short for “baby” or “Bair,” Koma’s birth last name, but rather the first initial of her little girl’s name.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on]. We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name,” she told PEOPLE. “We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since. It’s unique but it’s not too weird. The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.’ “

While she has not publicly announced the name, her son, 6-year-old Luca Cruz, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, also tossed in a few ideas, with his top pick being “Cofant Croissant.”

Since the August announcement that she was expecting a “little princess,” Duff has been showing off her growing baby bump, including in a recent maternity shoot that feature Luca, who is reportedly excited to meet his baby sister.