Hilary Duff Gushes Over Baby Banks in Sweet Close-up Photo

Hilary Duff posted an adorable photo of her infant daughter on Monday, gushing over picture-perfect features.

Duff’s baby girl, Banks Violet Bair, will be 3 months old this Friday. She is already as photogenic as her mom, judging by a close-up picture Duff posted on Monday night. It showed Banks Violet upside down, staring into the camera with her eyes wide and her lips pursed.

“Perfect little [heart] shaped lips Banks,” Duff wrote in the caption.

Fans went crazy for the photo, filling the comment section with hearts and other fawning emojis.

“She is a little sugar,” one fan wrote, “a princess.”

“Her name is so cute!!! I [love] it!” added another. “She is adorable!”

For many fans, Duff’s experiences as a young mother brought back memories of their own early parenting days. Many wrote in to compare Banks and her behavior to their own kids, telling Duff that she had given them “baby fever” all over again.

“Is this lip pout a thing?” one fan wondered. “My twins do it all the time lol I just thought they got the sass from me.”

“She looks a lot like my lil girl,” fawned another. “I have a pic of her exactly like this and they look the same haha. She’s beautiful!!”

Duff welcomed Banks into the world on Oct. 25, 2018, along with her long-time partner Matthew Koma. She decided to keep things natural with an at-home water birth, as she explained on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast back in November.

“It was, like, five pushes,” she said, in an interview recorded just 10 days after Banks was born. “That part didn’t hurt as bad as I thought it was going to.”

“I was scared it was going to be extreme pain in my vagina and it was not like that,” she went on. “It was very painful in my hips and then it was more scary [in] just the overall bigness of what was happening than, ‘Ow, this hurts too bad, I can’t do it again.’”

Duff was assisted by a couple of midwives and a doula, and said that the experience had paid off. She said that as soon as she got Banks into her arms, she reached reaches “up her arms right at my neck, as if to give me a hug.”

“I couldn’t believe how strong she was but it was so clearly a hug… It made me feel like she was like, ‘Good team, Mom, we did it.’”

Duff remains an advocate of home birth, and said she “would totally do it again.” She gave a lot of credit to the team behind her, including her doula, her midwives and her family. Duff was attended by Koma as well as her 6-year-old son, Luca, from a previous marriage.