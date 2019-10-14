‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes Speaks 6 Heartbreaking Words After 3-Year-Old Daughter Passes Away

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes has six words on the tragic passing of his 3-year-old daughter: “Finally, she is free from pain.” Cervantes’ little girl suffered from epilepsy and spasms, ultimately leading to her death on Saturday.

Cervantes became a star when he joined a lauded Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit musical Hamilton. Since then, fans have followed along as he and his wife, Kelly, raised awareness on social media for the dangers of epilepsy. Their daughter, Adelaide, suffered from the disorder, along with Infantile Spasms for all of her life.

On Sunday, the Cervantes family revealed that Adelaide had passed away over the weekend. Both Miguel and Kelly shared matching messages on their platforms, alongside a black-and-white photo of Adelaide’s empty bed.

“The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” it read. “Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in her mother’s arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

Cervantes shared a follow-up tweet on Monday morning, thanking friends and fans and cluing them in on the funeral plans.

“Dear everyone. Just wanted you to know that [Kelly], Jackson and I are doing ok,” it read. “We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it. [Love] and thanks. We will be celebrating her life and legacy soon,” it read.

Cervantes’ wife retweeted the sentiment, and a fresh wave of condolences poured in. Many posted their well-wishes to the family’s older son, Jackson, who was also by Adelaide’s side in many photos of her struggles in recent months.

Hamilton creator Miranda was right there with them this weekend, tweeting about the Cervantes family and sending his love. On Monday morning, he asked his followers to “lift up [Miguel and Kelly] in your hearts today. Lift up their family. Unimaginable.” He later retweeted Cervantes’ message of gratitude with heart emojis, and another post directing fans to Epilepsy charities.

Cervantes became a huge sensation when he took the leading role as Alexander Hamilton in the Chicago production of the play. As his influence grew, fans began to follow along with his daughter’s treatment, and look for ways to help.

The Cervantes’ social media pages and blogs are still full of links to charity organizations, including Adelaide’s signature coffee blend. CURE, or Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy, has named a blend of fairgrounds coffee after Adelaide, with a portion of the proceeds going to “cutting-edge epilepsy research.” The coffee is available online or in many stores.