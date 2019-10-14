‘Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly Confirm Heartbreaking Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and wife Kelly said goodbye to their 3-year-old daughter on Saturday. Kelly Cervantes shared the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Sunday, confirming that young Adelaide Grace had passed only a short time before her fourth birthday according to E! Online.

“The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening,” Kelly captioned the heartbreaking post on Instagram. “Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after.”

The photo in the post shows a black-and-white shot of their daughter’s bedroom, with an empty bed highlighting the loss.

According to E! Online, Cervantes has not posted to his own followers about the loss but did post a heartwarming tribute to his children earlier in October.

“A mold was made of my son and daughter holding hands,” he wrote in the caption. “It may be one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.”

According to PEOPLE, Cervantes will take a break from his leading role in the Chicago production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical but plans to return to the stage soon. The couple released a statement to the outlet announcing the tragic passing.

“The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” the statement read. “She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

Adelaide reportedly spent most of her short life battling seizures and baffling doctors with the possible cause. Kelly Cervantes would document her progress through her blog Inchstones and with her work as part of Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy or CURE according to PEOPLE.

The couple’s daughter experienced her first seizure at 7-months old but had always been a fighter according to her mother in a chat with the outlet shortly before the child’s passing.

“Oh, she was feisty as hell,” Kelly told PEOPLE. “She is a warrior. I have never met someone stronger in my life. She shared her opinions in her own way. She came into the world and she had a mission and a story. I’m so proud that no one will ever forget her story.”

“I’m never going to ask why these things happen and oh, I’d give away all that I have to have Adelaide here. But without her condition, we would have never met the strong and amazing people we are surrounded by right now,” Miguel Cervantes added. “We have been giving this platform to talk about Infantile Spasms and epilepsy. And we have been given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”