‘Glee’ Alum Harry Shum Jr. Welcomes First Child With Shelby Rabara

The Glee family has grown by one!

Actor Harry Shum Jr. and wife Shelby Rabara welcomed their first child, daughter Xia, the couple announced on their respective Instagrams on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the reveal, both Shum and Rabara shared a sweet black-and-white photo baby Xia’s feet inside a light pink frame.

“Baby XIA,” the Crazy Rich Asians actor captioned the shot, which included a written line from the iconic Elton John tune “Your Song,” reading, “How wonderful life is now you’re in the world.”

In her own post, Rabara wrote, “My everything” along with a heart emoji.

News that the couple had added to their family was met with a round of congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike, who eagerly took to the comments section of both posts.

“Cryinggggg,” Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wrote.

“CONGRATS MAMA!!!!!!” Awkwafina added, with Naya Rivera, Ally Maki, and Ken Jeong, Henry Golding all adding similar notes.

“Welcome to the world baby Xia!”

Shum’s Glee co-star Matthew Morrison even gushed over the new arrival, writing, “Welcome to the world baby Xia! Cannot wait to babysit! Love to your parents!!”

Shum and his wife revealed they were expecting their first child together back in November, announcing the news via a maternity photoshoot shared in Instagram in which the actor stood behind Rabara with his hands placed over her very visible baby bump.

Speaking to PEOPLE just after revealing the news, Shum opened up about his excitement, revealing that he couldn’t wait to teach his little one how to make dumplings.

“We’re going to see how her little fingers will make dumplings and what age she can do that herself!” he said. “That was always a fun thing for kids to do. There are so many traditions. I hope to continue the tradition to decorate the whole house with red lanterns and locks turned upside down for good luck.”

“When my mom makes dumplings, she is an expert — I’m just trying to keep food inside the dough,” he added. “I’m hoping to pass it on so my wife and I can be expert-level dumpling makers and be able to pass that down to our kids.”

The announcement came just days after the actor and Rabara celebrated their 12th anniversary. The pair began dating in 2007 and became engaged in October 2013, tying the knot in November 2015 at a ceremony in Costa Rica.

“12 years with this guy and counting,” Rabara wrote in celebration of their anniversary. “Does Harry’s hand look like he has 6 fingers or is it just me? #wheredoestimego.”