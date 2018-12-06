George and Amal Clooney’s 1-Year-Old Twins Spotted out in New York

George and Amal Clooney are in New York this week for a United Nations event, and the couple’s toddler twins were seen publicly for the first time on Thursday.

Paparazzi caught photos of Clooney, 40, leaving the Four Seasons, with her two one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander in her arms. The human rights lawyer wore an all-black outfit accented by a long leopard print gilet.

The twins wore adorable jeans and coats while clutching new teddy bears. Ella herself also had a stylish hat and bag.

The Clooneys were in New York City for the 23rd annual United Nations Correspondents Association Awards, where Clooney was named the 2018 Global Citizen of the Year. During her speech at the event, Amal criticized President Donald Trump for his attacks on the press, which has had an influence on autocratic regimes that seek to discredit journalists.

“The chilling effect is real, and it has already been felt not only in Myanmar, but further afield,” Clooney told the crowd, reports Entertainment Tonight. “And sadly, similar incidents abound in autocratic regimes from North Korea to the Philippines to Hungary, Turkey and Brazil.”

Amal continued, “The U.S. president has given such regimes a green light and labeled the press in this country the enemy of the people. And of course two months ago, a Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, walked into a consulate in Istanbul and was brutally tortured to death.”

At #UNCA70 dinner in New York, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney speaks about #Myanmar case of @Reuters #FreeWaLoneKyawSoeOo ‘The chilling effect is real.’ She also talks about the effect of #US President @realDonaldTrump‘s description of press as an enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/m0rE7XCz0R — Michelle Nichols (@michellenichols) December 6, 2018

This was hardly the first time Amal has slammed Trump. In October, she skipped Princess Eugenie’s wedding because she was one of the keynote speakers at the 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women. During her speech, she criticized Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

“A president shouldn’t ridicule a woman who courageously comes forward to allege abuse,” Clooney said during her speech, reports Philly Mag. She later said of the #MeToo movement, “We are living through a moment of reckoning and a rebalancing of power… There is still much for us to do. Still, I am optimistic.”

Ella and Alexander were born in June 2017 and spent their first months at the Cooneys’ villa on Lake Como in Italy. In an April 2018 interview with Vogue, Clooney said the two have already spoken, and George made sure their first word was “mama.”

Lake Como is an important place for the Clooneys, since it is where Clooney met George.

“Of course she was beautiful,” George told Vogue. “But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting — the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

