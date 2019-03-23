‘Flip or Flop’ Star Christina Anstead Debuts Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Christina Anstead showed off her tiny baby bump just hours after announcing her pregnancy.

The Flip or Flop star shared hers and husband Ant Anstead’s baby news Friday in a touching Instagram photo.

Hours later, the reality television personality’s tiny bump was visible in a flowy, long-sleeve, maroon top, black leggings and black sneakers. She wore her hair in a loose ponytail and sported dark sunglasses as she visited a supermarket in Brea, California Friday.

Christina was later seen glowing while she left the store with a bag of groceries and a green drink, giving photographers a smile before heading out.

Anstead’s grocery store visit came shortly after she revealed she and husband Ant were expecting their first child together on Instagram Friday.

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce [Baby Anstead] coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple holding her sonogram, along with the hashtags, #5 and “gonna need a bigger car.”

Ant also shared the big news on his Instagram sharing a photo of the sonogram set in the middle of photos of his daughter Amelie and son Archie, from his previous marriage, and Christina’s daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

“And then…… there were FIVE!!! (Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!” he wrote.

El Moussa also took to Instagram Friday, seemingly reacting to his ex-wife’s news by gushing about his kids and the joys of parenthood.

“My loves my life my everything.. this picture represents the most important part of my life… being a father!!!!!” El Moussa wrote in the caption of a photo of himself with his two kids.

“No matter what happens during my day…I never take negativity home with me,” he continued. “When I have my babies I come home and can’t help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond. I just adore these two.”

Christina and Ant’s newest addition to their blended family comes just a few months after they surprised family and friends with a wedding ceremony back in December. The couple tied the knot a year after Christina and El Moussa’s separation, though the two co-stars still work together on the beloved HGTV series.