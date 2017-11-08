Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend Tweets Mother’s Day Photo of Her, Twitter Goes to Town
Happy Mother's Day to @F1abraham and all all of the other hardworking wonderful mothers out there! #HMD pic.twitter.com/NbP6vwXRNo— Simon (@SimonSaran) May 15, 2017
Farrah Abraham's on-again-off-again boyfriend Simon Saran is receiving backlash from Twitter users after posting a snap praising the Teen Mom OG star on Mother's Day.
Saran shared the photo with the message: "Happy Mother's Day to @F1Abraham and all of the other hardworking wonderful mothers out there! #HMD."
The image showed the 25-year-old mother of one donning a daring dress with a shimmering choker necklace. The photo was snapped at a fancy restaurant and was posted with the intentions of showing appreciation for Abraham on Mother's Day.
Shortly after Saran shared the photo on Twitter, Abraham's haters and critics quickly lashed out at him for the post. Many threw shade at Abraham for her parenting techniques and for the way that she treats her own mother, Debra. Others lashed out at Saran for seemingly making a complete turnaround and praising Abraham on Twiter not long after making extremely scathing remarks about her in the past.
Even though Saran took to Twitter to share a post dedicated to her on Mother's Day, Abraham has recently explained that she no longer wants him around her daughter, Sophia.
"I kind of separate them," she said during an interview with HollywoodLife. "I just keep it cordial cause I don't really want him around my daughter anymore."
After their highly publicized falling out, Saran blasted Abraham saying that she is no his favorite person to be around.
"If she can find someone that can be in the same room as her, that's a huge accomplishment," Saran said.
Abraham has spoken out saying that she wants her relationship with Simon to remain amicable despite their breakup.
"If we can work together and remain friends and just be chill then that's fine," she said. "I was just in San Fran with him and then we were doing a B and Simon special. So good for him. He's got a special coming out. You know, it's like the one ex I'm trying to stay friends with. It's been really weird. I'm not usually friends with my ex."
When Abraham isn't chatting about her relationship with Saran, she has been busy slamming her Teen Mom OG stars. Abraham threw shade at Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell for having babies while filming the MTV show.
"I mean it's definitely been my choice everyday to not have another child at this time, and I think that's allowed me to really be sure that I have relationships with the right people," she said. "I didn't want to rush that or hurry into a marriage. I don't need more children if it's not right. I know the environment that I need to feel happy and satisfied and if I don't have that right now, I'm not going to rush it."
She continued by saying: "It's what they welcome in their lives. Maybe they feel comfortable and they're satisfied with where they are and then they want to do that. I don't feel like while I'm filming Teen Mom that I should 'pro-create.' Some people, that's just what they believe in and they'll just keep popping out kiddos."
[H/T Twitter / @eriallie]
