Farrah Abraham’s Boyfriend Tweets Mother’s Day Photo of Her, Twitter Goes to Town

Happy Mother's Day to @F1abraham and all all of the other hardworking wonderful mothers out there! #HMD pic.twitter.com/NbP6vwXRNo — Simon (@SimonSaran) May 15, 2017 Farrah Abraham's on-again-off-again boyfriend Simon Saran is receiving backlash from Twitter users after posting a snap praising the Teen Mom OG star on Mother's Day. Saran shared the photo with the message: "Happy Mother's Day to @F1Abraham and all of the other hardworking wonderful mothers out there! #HMD." The image showed the 25-year-old mother of one donning a daring dress with a shimmering choker necklace. The photo was snapped at a fancy restaurant and was posted with the intentions of showing appreciation for Abraham on Mother's Day. Shortly after Saran shared the photo on Twitter, Abraham's haters and critics quickly lashed out at him for the post. Many threw shade at Abraham for her parenting techniques and for the way that she treats her own mother, Debra. Others lashed out at Saran for seemingly making a complete turnaround and praising Abraham on Twiter not long after making extremely scathing remarks about her in the past.

​ Even though Saran took to Twitter to share a post dedicated to her on Mother's Day, Abraham has recently explained that she no longer wants him around her daughter, Sophia. "I kind of separate them," she said during an interview with HollywoodLife. "I just keep it cordial cause I don't really want him around my daughter anymore." After their highly publicized falling out, Saran blasted Abraham saying that she is no his favorite person to be around. "If she can find someone that can be in the same room as her, that's a huge accomplishment," Saran said. A post shared by FK ANGELS (@fk_angels) on May 12, 2017 at 5:15am PDT