Eve All Smiles in Photo With Newborn Son

Eve is basking in motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper turned Queens star shared a sweet video of herself cuddling her infant son. Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to Cooper’s four children from his previous marriage. In the clip, Eve coos as she holds the sleeping newborn. “Precious baby,” she writes. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here.” She announced she was pregnant in October 2021.

Her journey to motherhood was a long and emotional one. During a 2019 episode of The Talk, she spoke about feeling shame that she was not yet a mother “As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” she said. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough.”

In a later interview with Tamron Hall after announcing her pregnancy, she said uterine fibroids was the cause of her infertility. “We went through our fertility journey, we went through doctors first and just checking things out and we did do IVF so we did go through that journey as well,” she explained. “But, what it was was that something said to me that something was not right within my body. And I ended up going to a specialist. They told me, ‘I don’t care: you can do 20 rounds [of IVF], you can have all the sex you want – you’re never going to get pregnant because you have so many fibroids that your uterus actually already thinks it’s already pregnant.”

After undergoing surgery, the couple learned they were expecting. It came at a crazy time, just days ahead of her Verzuz battle against fellow rapper Trina. She also filmed much of the ABC musical drama Queens while pregnant. She left the show midway through filming for maternity leave to settle back home in London where she lives to prepare for the baby. It’s unclear if the show will be picked up for a second season, and if so, whether or not Eve will return.