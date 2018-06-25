Eva Longoria Pays Tribute to Nurses Who Delivered Her Baby Boy With Touching Photo

Eva Longoria has a special case of “happy feet.” The actress shared an adorable photo of her newborn son’s tiny feet, adding a tribute to the nurses who helped bring little Santiago Enrique Baston into the world.

“Starting off my Monday full of gratitude for this little blessing of a human,” Longoria wrote, adding a praying hands emoji.

Longoria and husband Jose “Pepe” Baston then thanked all the nurses at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, “who took such great care of my baby and I.”

“You are all angels, sharing your knowledge and experience to make sure new moms feel good about going home and caring for this fragile life of a newborn,” Longoria wrote. “I love this picture as a reminder that no matter how big you grow Santiago, you will always be my baby!”

The 43-year-old Longoria welcomed her first child on June 19. They shared the first photos of Santiago with Hola! USA. “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing,” the couple added.

Longoria also added a message to the families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“In light of my son’s birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border,” the Desperate Housewives star wrote on Instagram. “Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms. Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That’s why I am supporting @raicestexas and @aclu_nationwide to help fund legal services for separated families.”

On Saturday, Longoria also shared a photo of Santiago wearing a Team Mexico shirt while his parents watched the team beat South Korea in the World Cup.

While Santiago is Longoria’s first child, Baston also has three children – Mariana, Natalia and Jose – from his marriage to Natalia Esperon.

“Eva is such a caring and motherly person already,” a friend told PEOPLE Magazine in December. “She’s always looking out for those around her and going out of her way to help people. She comes from the most nurturing family and can’t wait to pass that along to her baby.”

Longoria never stopped working, even during her pregnancy. She appeared in the Anna Faris comedy Overboard, which opened in May. She was so busy she joked with Entertainment Tonight in March that she would forget about being pregnant.

“I have been working, so sometimes I wake up and I forget I am pregnant,” Longoria said. “Like this morning, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am late!’ and then I was like, ‘Why can’t I get out of bed?’ and I was like, ‘Helppp!’ And then I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this thing.’”

Longoria also recently appeared in an episode of Jane The Virgin and had a three-episode arc in Empire last year.

