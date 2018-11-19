Elizabeth Smart Welcomes Baby No. 3

Elizabeth Smart and her husband, Matthew Gilmour, welcomed their third child, the couple announced Monday.

Smart shared a photo from her hospital bed, with Gilmour by her side and her newborn daughter in her arms. “So happy to welcome Olivia to our family,” the caption read, alongside five heart emojis.

Smart, 31, announced she was expecting in June, when she shared a look at the sonogram. “Pretty HUGE news!!!!!! We’re expecting baby #3 in November!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

The journalist and advocate for missing children and her husband have two other children, 1-year-old son James and 3-year-old Chloe, who can often be seen on Smart’s Instagram page.

The couple married in 2012 during a private ceremony in Hawaii, reports PEOPLE. They live in Park City, Utah.

Smart gained national attention in 2002, when she was kidnapped at knife point from her home in Salt Lake City by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee. Nine months later, she was rescued on a street in Sandy, Utah. She testified that she was raped and tied up while being held captive.

Mitchell was later sentenced to two life sentences in federal prison after a jury found him guilty. Barzee reached a plea deal with prosecutors and sentenced to 5 years in federal prison, with credit for seven years already served. In September, Barzee was released from prison.

After Barzee’s release, Smart took to Instagram to express her shock and thanked her fans for their support.

“May we all remain vigilant in watching over our families, friends and community from anyone who would seek to hurt or take advantage,” she wrote. “I truly believe life is meant to be happy and beautiful, and no matter what happens that will remain my goal for me and for my family.”

In another statement, Smart said she was surprised to learn of Barzee’s release, since she was told Barzee would not be released until 2024.

“I am very concerned and precautions have been taken, however I refuse to live in fear,” Smart added. “I have spent the last 15 years rebuilding and moving forward with my life, having a family, and pursuing my goals. I lived in absolute fear and terror for nine months, no matter the outcome I will not do so again.”

Smart’s ordeal has been the subject of the 2017 Lifetime movie, I Am Elizabeth Smart, which Smart narrated herself. She also published a memoir in 2013.

Photo credit: Presley Ann/WireImage/Getty Images