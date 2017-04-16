Elizabeth Smart Shares the First Photo of Her New Baby Boy on Easter

These two make my Easter perfect! 🐣 #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages A post shared by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

We can’t get over how adorable this little family is!

Kidnap survivor Elizabeth Smart shared a snapshot of her second child, a baby boy, with her 2-year-old daughter, Chloe.

“These two make my Easter perfect. #soinlove #happyeaster #sundaysareforfamily #blessed #bigthingsinlittlepackages,” she wrote.

As Smart and her husband, Matthew Gilmour, prepared to welcome the new little one, Smart’s father, Edward, said that his daughter was “extremely happy” to be a new mom again.

“Everyone is excited and ready to meet the newest member of the family,” Edward previously told PEOPLE. It’s not yet known what the little boy’s name is.

Smart, who is now an activist, told the outlet in 2014 that her “greatest aspiration” was to be a mom.

“My mom is a hero and has influenced my life more than any other person, and I’d like to have that same influence on my children,” she said.

Smart lives in Park City, Utah, and was kidnapped by family friend Brian David Mitchell from her bedroom in June of 2002. She was held captive by Mitchell and his wife for nine months before she was rescued.

Smart married Gilmour in 2012 in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

