‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Jokes She’ll Be ‘Upset’ If Son Shai Is ‘Uncoordinated’

Peta Murgatroyd has high expectations for her and Maksim Chmerkovisky’s 2-year-old son, Shai.

The Dancing With the Stars pro recently opened up about her hopes that the toddler is just as good on his feet as his talented parents.

“He loves music,” Murgatroyd told Us Weekly Wednesday. “He’s obsessed with Pitbull and Dua Lipa, so we have constant dance parties throughout the day with him. I think we would be upset if he was uncoordinated with us being his parents.”

The couple welcomed Shai in January 2017 and married seven months later. During the chat, Murgatroyd also discussed having some “weird experiences” with people recognizing Shai in public.

“We’ve been out at the shopping center with lots of people recognizing Shai actually, and they say, ‘Shai!’ from across the room in the cheese aisle or something,” she told the outlet.

Could a sibling be on the horizon for young Shai? Murgatroyd told the outlet that her and husband Chmerkovisky don’t have plans, but are open to the idea of more children.

“We would love more kids soon,” the dancer said. “We’re not actively trying, but if it happens, that would be amazing. I’m not saying no to anything right now… I would love to give him a sibling sort of close in age.”

Chmerkovisky, she said, would love to have a baby girl next, since Shai is “all about” his mom Murgatroyd.

“He’s like, ‘You’ve got yours and now I want mine,’” Murgatroyd told the publication. “It’s so funny.”

Until then, the mom is trying to learn to ignore the mom-shamers on social media.

“I feel like you just can’t do everything right by everybody, and I’ve realized that and have sort of come to terms with that,” Murgatroyd added. “I’m not gonna say I’m the perfect mom or I’m a perfect wife… [but you] just can’t listen to that crap. It will overwhelm you if you do read all those comments.”

Murgatroyd also discussed how she relied on the support of her husband when she accepted her first movie role in the upcoming film Faith, Hope & Love.

“[He] has always really pushed me in a good way into doing and experiencing new art forms,” Murgatroyd said. “I mean, he is my No. 1 supporter, and he’s always the one to tell me, ‘You need to go and do this! You need to try this! You need to see if you’re good at this!’… It means everything to me to have such a solid family backing. He’s incredible.”