‘DWTS’ Alum Kym Johnson Reveals Best Look at Newborn Twins Yet

Kym Johnson’s babies are already “twinning” at less than a week old!

The Dancing With the Stars pro and Shark Tank star husband Robert Herjavec welcomed twins Hudson Robert Herjavec and daughter Haven Mae Herjavec just last week.

Friday, Johnson posted on her Instagram Stories a sweet new photo of the fraternal twins lying in what appears to be a double stroller, in the closest look fans have been able to get of the babies yet. They may be young, but the twins already look almost identical.

“Twinning,” she wrote.

On Thursday, Johnson posted a photo of her holding and Herjavec cuddling the twins swaddled in blankets shortly after they were born.

“#tbt Hudson and Haven just after their arrival into the world!” she wrote. “Hudson weighed 7.3 lbs and Haven was 6.3 lbs . I loved carrying them for the 38 weeks and now I’m loving every minute of kissing, cuddling and loving them! Can’t believe how lucky I am to be their Mom.”

Herjavec also weighed in on what it’s like to be a new dad on Instagram. He also is father to three children from a previous relationship.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec — it’s great out here!” he captioned a photo of the twins on Instagram. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

Herjavec previously revealed to fans on April 1 that the couple were expecting a son and daughter during their baby shower that was attended by fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and hosted by pal and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley.

In December, the parents-to-be revealed that they were expecting twins after Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with an ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up.

The couple first met and fell in love during Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on the 20th season in 2015. A year later, they tied the knot in summer 2016.

As they prepared for their twins, Herjavec revealed to PEOPLE that her husband was “so excited” to be a father again.

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she said. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson added. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”

