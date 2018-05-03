Dwayne Johnson’s Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Reveals Photo of Her in ‘Heaven’ With New Daughter

Lauren Hashian is in “heaven” with her children.

The 33-year-old singer — who has been dating Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson since 2007 — took to Instagram Tuesday to show herself snuggling with the couple’s newborn daughter Tiana and 2-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Heaven, a pile of munchkins,” Hashkin wrote on the photo’s caption.

Johnson and Hashian gave birth to Tiana just two weeks ago on April 17.

“It’s so incredible to finally meet you our sweet little Baby Tia,” Hashian wrote on Instagram at the time. “You are the most peaceful peanut, our little angel & wow, are we lucky… completely in love.”

On April 23, the actor revealed that he, Hashian, Jasmine and Johnson’s 16-year-old daughter had welcomed another member to their family.

“Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world,” Johnson wrote Monday.

“Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama [Lauren Hashian] labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” he wrote.

“I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for [Hashian] and all mamas and women out there,” Johnson wrote.

He continued by encouraging dads to “watch your child being born,” calling it a “life changer.”

“Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer – watch your child being born. Its (sic) a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless,” he wrote.

“And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia – like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear.”

“Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck,” he concluded his post.

Johnson and Hashian are already parents to Jasmine, 2. Johnson shares daughter Simone, 16, with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Johnson and Garcia were married from 1997 to 2007.

Johnson announced in December that he and Hashian were expecting their second child together.