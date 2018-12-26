Drake Reveals Sweet Christmas Gift From His Son

Drake confirmed in June that he has a son, and while the rapper has since stayed fairly quiet about his life as a dad, he gave fans a quick peek at his family life on Christmas Day when he showed off one of his gifts.

The 32-year-old used Instagram to share a photo of a framed painting completed by 1-year-old Adonis, the canvas adorned with handprints placed down in green, blue, red and yellow paint.

In his caption, Drake compared his son’s skills to another great artist, writing, “Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me,” along with a blue heart emoji and a Christmas tree.

Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, who initially claimed in May 2017 that Drake was the father of her son. At the time, a spokesperson denied that Drake was the child’s father.

On his album Scorpion, Drake confirmed that Adonis is his child, sharing the story on the track “March 14.”

“Yesterday morning was crazy / I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe,” Drake rapped. “That s— is in stone, sealed and signed / She not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine.”

The Toronto native discussed his relationship with Brussaux during an appearance on HBO’s The Shop, though he did not mention her by name.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” he said. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to like not love his mother or I don’t want like, I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. Like, we have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible and now, like, I’m just really excited to be a great father.”

He added that while he and Brussaux are not together, he has “unconditional love” for her and wanted his relationship with the mother of his child to be different from that of his parents’.

“Because I want [my son] to love his mother and I have to project that energy,” he explained. “But I didn’t come from that. I came from my mother being like, ‘Nah, your dad is this.’ But one thing my dad would never speak ill of my mother, ever ever ever, and my mother is the nicest, kindest, sweetest woman, but she’s a woman scorned and a woman who, you know, is exhausted.”

Drake also gushed over his son on the show, saying, “I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy. Crazy blue eyes, baby blue eyes.”

The rapper even showed NBA star LeBron James a photo of Adonis, noting that the 1-year-old is already showing a fondness for basketball.

“You know he’s already in the pool like shooting the basketball,” Drake said. “He’s gonna get to a certain age, I’m gonna bring him right to ‘Bron’s house and I’ma be like, ‘Yo, summer camp at Bronny’s house!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jesse D. Garrabrant