Disney Channel Alum Christy Carlson Romano Pregnant With Second Child

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano and her husband, Brendan Rooney, are expecting their second child.

Romano, 34, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram and in a PEOPLE interview. The couple, who are already parents to 20-month-old Isabella Victoria, walked the red carpet on Aug. 31 for the premiere of Jack Ryan in Los Angeles and showed off Romano’s baby bump.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I always wanted two kids and I feel so blessed to have this experience again,” Romano told the magazine. “My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.”

Romano said she is ready to push ahead and continue working. During the summer, she worked on three movies while caring for Isabel.

“Seeing how my family comes with me to work and supports the way I think is the best thing that we can do. Just push ahead together,” Romano told PEOPLE.

“We are so excited, we just can’t keep this a secret any longer! [Rooney] and I are thrilled to announce that we’re expecting again,” Romano added on Instagram.

“Izzy’s gonna be the best big sister! Shhhh… Don’t tell her she’s gonna have to share her toys soon,” Rooney, a writer and producer who runs the Thinking Cap multimedia company with Romano, wrote on his own Instagram page.

Romano shot to fame as Ren Stevens on the Disney Channel sitcom Even Stevens and from 2002 to 2007, she was the voice of the lead in Kim Possible. Romano will also be making an appearance in Disney’s upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie.

The Kim Possible movie is expected to air next spring and was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein. Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) stars as Ron Stoppable and Patton Oswalt plays Professor Dementor. Alyson Hannigan plays Kim’s mom Dr. Ann Possible.

“The experience of filming was really rewarding. I think it was really good to be a part of this,” Romano told PEOPLE. “The directors were big fans of the show. They were trying very hard to make sure that they would honor [the Kim Possible] world.”

Romano said she could not give details on her character, but said she has a “connection” to Kim and she is doing more than filming just a cameo.

Outside her Disney roles, Romano has also appeared in several direct-to-video movies, including Christmas With The Andersons, Christmas All Over Again and Blood Circus. She recently completed work on Maternal Instinct and Dream Killer.

Romano said her growing family keeps her inspired to make more movies and to keep traveling for work.

“I’m so excited that I have all this knowledge that I get to learn even [more] for the second time around,” Romano told PEOPLE. “I don’t know what it is about being in your 30s and having a growing family. There’s just something that makes you want to work hard.”

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images